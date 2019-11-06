Home / Local News / HUB, TVA announce planned outage Saturday night

A TVA and Harriman Utility Board power outage has been scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, November 9th, 2019 until early Sunday morning, November 10th. The outage is necessary to improve reliability at the Harriman 161kV Substation. The outage will impact approximately 3,700 customers in Roane and Morgan Counties, including the following communities: Oakdale, Boswell Chapel, Margrave, Bazel Road, Swan Pond, West Hills, Pine Hills, Emory Heights, Riggs Chapel, Emory Gap, Ruritan Road, Cardiff Valley, and Midtown (West of the Hospital). Work should be completed by 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. Please call 865-882-3242 with any questions.

Here is a link to the outage map.

