HSFB: Regular season in books, on to the playoffs!

High School Football Scores (Week 11)

Clinton 37 Karns 13…

Anderson County 55 Sequoyah 13…

Fulton 27 Oak Ridge 26 (Loss drops Oak Ridge to #4 seed in Region 3-5A, Fulton claims #3)…

West 42 Campbell County 7…

Berea (KY) 42 Jellico 14…

Oliver Springs 34 Midway 7…

Gatlinburg-Pittman 37 Kingston 21…

Halls 42 Seymour 13…

Gibbs 28 Central 17…

Alcoa 21 Dobyns-Bennett 6…

Austin-East 44 Northview Academy 0…

Meigs County 63 Wartburg 6…

Greenback 66 Oakdale 0…

Rockwood 35 Cumberland Gap 7…

Powell 15 South-Doyle 12…

Unaka 30 Sunbright 12…

Grainger 24 Union County 20 (Grainger advances to playoffs, UC eliminated).

High School Football Playoffs Round One (All games kick off at 7 pm, local time)

4A: Grainger at Anderson County (WQLA, 6:45 pm)…Howard at Greeneville…East Ridge at Elizabethton…Sullivan South at East Hamilton.

5A: Lenoir City at Powell…Fulton at Rhea County…Walker Valley at West…Oak Ridge at Soddy-Daisy…Cherokee at South-Doyle…Halls at Daniel Boone…David Crockett at Central…Gibbs at Tennessee High.

6A: Science Hill at Maryville…Bradley Central at Farragut…Bearden at McMinn County…William Blount at Dobyns-Bennett.

1A: Harriman at Cloudland…Jellico at Oliver Springs…Coalfield at Hancock County…Unaka at Greenback.

2A: Cumberland Gap at Hampton…Sullivan North at Oneida…Rockwood at South Greene…Happy Valley at Meigs County.

3A: Kingston at Chuckey-Doak…Johnson County at Austin-East…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Unicoi County…West Greene at Alcoa…York Institute at Loudon…Sweetwater at Smith County.

For more, including brackets, rosters and ticket information, visit https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/