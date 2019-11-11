HSFB: AC, OR, OS, Powell, Kingston, Coalfield survive Round 1, advance to Round 2

High School Football playoffs, 1st Round Scores
4A: Anderson County 41 Grainger 14…Greeneville 45 Howard 0…Elizabethton 44 East Ridge 8…Sullivan South 28 East Hamilton 24.
5A: Powell 60 Lenoir City 14…Rhea County 47 Fulton 14…Oak Ridge 40 Soddy-Daisy 23…West 45 Walker Valley 7…Gibbs 20 Tennessee High 13…Central 24 David Crockett 14…Daniel Boone 32 Halls 3…South-Doyle 41 Cherokee 3.
6A: Dobyns-Bennett 35 William Blount 7…Bearden 23 McMinn County 6…Farragut 56 Bradley Central 21…Maryville 42 Science Hill 0.
3A: Kingston 28 Chuckey-Doak 6…Austin-East 41 Johnson County 0…Gatlinburg-Pittman 62 Unicoi County 21…Alcoa 56 West Greene 6…Loudon 49 York Institute 14…Smith County 28 Sweetwater 27.
2A: Hampton 50 Cumberland Gap 0…Oneida 35 Sullivan North 0…South Greene 20 Rockwood 7…Meigs County 41 Happy Valley 6.
1A: Cloudland 28 Harriman 7…Oliver Springs 42 Jellico 6…Coalfield 42 Hancock County 6…Greenback 51 Unaka 6.
High School Football playoffs, 2nd Round Schedule
4A: Greeneville at Anderson County (WQLA)…Sullivan South at Elizabethton.
5A: Rhea County at Powell…Oak Ridge at West…Gibbs at Central…Daniel Boone at South-Doyle.
6A: Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett…Farragut at Maryville.
3A: Kingston at Austin-East…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa…Smith County at Loudon.
2A: Oneida at Hampton…South Greene at Meigs County.
1A: Oliver Springs at Cloudland…Coalfield at Greenback.