Home / Featured / House destroyed by fire

House destroyed by fire

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

A house was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Caleb Laxton reported he was sent to the 100 block of Brooks Road in Clinton at around 12:30 am Sunday. When he arrived, Laxton reported the house was fully engulfed by flames, and that he met with the man who had called 911. That individual told Laxton that he had been loading up his pickup truck after a night of coon-hunting, and was on Oliver Springs Highway when he smelled smoke and saw a large fire across the road. As he got closer, he determined it was a house. The man said he had run up to the front door and knocked, peering into windows to see if anyone was inside. Then he ran next door to see if the neighbors knew if anyone was home or not, and was told by the man who answered the door that the house was occupied by his daughter and son-in-law, but that they were out of town this weekend.

Crews from the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department and the Oliver Springs Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, the exact cause of which remains under investigation. NO injuries were reported.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tennessee State Parks offer free After Thanksgiving Hikes

(Tennessee State Parks press release) Tennessee State Parks is set to build on its record-setting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.