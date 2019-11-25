House destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Caleb Laxton reported he was sent to the 100 block of Brooks Road in Clinton at around 12:30 am Sunday. When he arrived, Laxton reported the house was fully engulfed by flames, and that he met with the man who had called 911. That individual told Laxton that he had been loading up his pickup truck after a night of coon-hunting, and was on Oliver Springs Highway when he smelled smoke and saw a large fire across the road. As he got closer, he determined it was a house. The man said he had run up to the front door and knocked, peering into windows to see if anyone was inside. Then he ran next door to see if the neighbors knew if anyone was home or not, and was told by the man who answered the door that the house was occupied by his daughter and son-in-law, but that they were out of town this weekend.

Crews from the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department and the Oliver Springs Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, the exact cause of which remains under investigation. NO injuries were reported.