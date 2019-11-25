High school football quarterfinal scores

The high school football playoffs reached the quarterfinal round on Friday.

In Class 1A, Greenback shut out Oliver Springs, 35-0, ending the Bobcats’ season with a record of 10-3. Greenback will host South Pittsburg in one semifinal Friday, with the winner to face either Lake County or Huntingdon next week for the state championship.

In Class 2A, Meigs County outscored Oneida 49-21 and ended the Indians’ year with a record of 8-5. Meigs County will play at home Friday against Trousdale County for the right to play either Peabody or Decatur County Riverside next week for the 2A title.

In Class 3A, Alcoa doubled up Austin-East 56-28, eliminating the 9-4 Roadrunners, and earning a shot at undefeated Loudon in this week’s semifinal. Loudon remained unbeaten with a 33-14 win over Red Bank. The Redskins travel to Alcoa for the right to face either Covington or Pearl Cohn for the state championship.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton remained unbeaten and knocked archrivals Greeneville out of the postseason with a 24-13 victory, and will host Nolensville Friday. The other 4A semifinal will match up Haywood and Springsfield on Friday.

In Class 5A, defending champ Central rallied on the road to upend South-Doyle 20-16, avenging a regular season loss and advancing to the state semifinals. The Cherokees end their season with a record of 9-4. The Bobcats will host a semifinal match-up against West, which handed Powell its first loss of the season, 31-14, in Friday’s quarterfinals. The winner of West/Central will play either Dyer County or Summit for the state title.

In Class 6A, Maryville throttled Dobyns-Bennett, 45-10, and will host Oakland on Friday for the right to travel to Cookeville next weekend and play either Houston or Ravenwood for the 6A crown.