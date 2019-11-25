High School basketball scores

High School basketball is ramping back up, and several area squads were in action on Saturday.

At William Blount High School, the Clinton Lady Dragons were beaten by the Lady Govs, 59-53, and then lost to Walker Valley in their second game of the day. The Dragon boys also got swept, losing to William Blount 73-71 in overtime, and then falling to Walker Valley, 81-69, in game two.

Anderson County hosted a Play Day for several teams, as well. The Lady Mavs fell to Greenback, 47-43, and were beaten by Lenoir City, 64-30. The Maverick boys, meanwhile, won both of their games, taking down Lenoir City 65-47 and then beating the Knoxville Ambassadors, 61-45.

Elsewhere, Bearden’s girls waylaid Campbell County, 57-34, but the Lady Cougars bounced back and beat Scott, 61-52. Scott’s boys beat Campbell County by the score of 85-59 but the Cougars beat FBA 82-63.