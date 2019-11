The Harriman Public Library has announced a couple of computer lcasses for the month of November.

There will be a Genealogy Computer class on Thursday, November 7th at 5:00. Come and learn how to research your family ancestors and history online.

The Harriman Public Library is also having a Web Design Computer class on Thursday, November 21st at 5:00. Come and learn how to set up a web page for your business.

These classes are free.