GSMNP tree work will cause temporary lane closures through winter

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that single-lane and full-lane closures will affect several park roads beginning Monday, November 18 through Friday, March 31 for tree removal work. Closures are necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and tree-removal crews along the park’s narrow roadways during the work.

Cades Cove Loop Road will experience periods of full closure and partial closures from December 2 through December 19 on Mondays through Thursdays. Cherokee Orchard Road, beginning just beyond the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin, will be fully closed from December 2 through December 20 on Mondays at 6:00 a.m. through noon on Fridays. During the work periods, roads are closed to all vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. The Noah Bud Ogle Cabin and parking area will remain accessible to visitors throughout the closure period. Wears Cove Gap Road will be fully closed from January 29 through January 30.

Single-lane closures will be implemented on the Spur from November 18 through November 22, and again from December 2 through December 20. Beginning November 18 through March 27, single-lane closures will be implemented for short durations on Newfound Gap Road, Little River Road, Foothills Parkway West, and Lakeview Drive as well as the developed areas in Deep Creek, Cades Cove, Elkmont, and Smokemont.

All tree removal work involving single-lane closures will occur from 6:00 a.m. on Mondays to noon on Fridays throughout the work period, excluding federal holidays and the holiday period between December 23 and January 5. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unplanned delays.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.