GSMNP: Laurel Falls Trail closed Monday, Tuesday

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

Laurel Falls Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed on November 4-5, 2019, to allow road crews to pave the trail’s parking areas on each side of Fighting Creek Gap Road. This temporary closure allows contractors to safely operate equipment in the vicinity of the trailhead. Work is expected to take all day Monday and Tuesday, and the trail will reopen Wednesday morning, November 6, weather permitting 

For more information about road conditions, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

