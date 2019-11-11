GOTS: Friesen fills out Championship 4

(MRN) Stewart Friesen won Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and will be one of the four drivers that will battle for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship.

Friesen battled back from a penalty on the first lap when he beat the pole-sitter Austin Hill to the line to score his second career win.

“It’s awesome,” Friesen said. “We’ve been geared up for this all year long. We lost races every which way you could lose them and almost lost another one tonight.”

Friesen, who was sent to the rear on Lap 6, led one time for the final 44 laps and had to hold off a hard-charging Brandon Jones in the end to score the victory.

“This one’s for everybody,” Friesen said. “We’ll do a little celebrating tomorrow and then it’s ‘game on.’ We’ve got a bad-ass piece for next week, too.”

Jones, Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.

Matt Crafton, Harrison Burton, Johnny Sauter, Ross Chastain and Brett Moffitt complete the first 10 finishers.

Friesen, Moffitt, Chastain and Crafton will compete the Championship 4 Ford EcoBoost 200 next Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway for a chance to win the title.

Hill and Tyler Ankrum failed to advance from the Playoff grid.

For more on Friday’s race, visit www.mrn.com.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 52 Stewart Friesen (P) Chevrolet 150 49 Running 44 2 7 51 Brandon Jones Toyota 150 0 Running 36 3 6 46 Chandler Smith Toyota 150 51 Running 1 4 4 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 150 43 Running 47 5 8 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 150 35 Running 0 6 10 88 Matt Crafton (P) Ford 150 48 Running 0 7 32 18 Harrison Burton # Toyota 150 36 Running 0 8 11 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 150 31 Running 5 9 14 45 Ross Chastain (P) Chevrolet 150 35 Running 0 10 12 24 Brett Moffitt (P) Chevrolet 150 35 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 22: Phoenix

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Stewart Friesen (P) 22 1 4000 0 0 2 3 14 2 Ross Chastain (P) 22 1 4000 0 0 3 7 16 3 Brett Moffitt (P) 22 -2 4000 0 0 4 5 34 4 Matt Crafton (P) 22 1 4000 0 0 0 3 11