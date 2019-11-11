GOTS: Friesen fills out Championship 4

(MRN) Stewart Friesen won Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and will be one of the four drivers that will battle for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship.
Friesen battled back from a penalty on the first lap when he beat the pole-sitter Austin Hill to the line to score his second career win.
“It’s awesome,” Friesen said. “We’ve been geared up for this all year long. We lost races every which way you could lose them and almost lost another one tonight.”
Friesen, who was sent to the rear on Lap 6, led one time for the final 44 laps and had to hold off a hard-charging Brandon Jones in the end to score the victory.
“This one’s for everybody,” Friesen said. “We’ll do a little celebrating tomorrow and then it’s ‘game on.’ We’ve got a bad-ass piece for next week, too.”
Jones, Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.
Matt Crafton, Harrison Burton, Johnny Sauter, Ross Chastain and Brett Moffitt complete the first 10 finishers.
Friesen, Moffitt, Chastain and Crafton will compete the Championship 4 Ford EcoBoost 200 next Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway for a chance to win the title.
Hill and Tyler Ankrum failed to advance from the Playoff grid.
For more on Friday’s race, visit www.mrn.com.
|Fin
|Str
|Trk
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|2
|52
|Stewart Friesen (P)
|Chevrolet
|150
|49
|Running
|44
|2
|7
|51
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|150
|0
|Running
|36
|3
|6
|46
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|150
|51
|Running
|1
|4
|4
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|150
|43
|Running
|47
|5
|8
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|150
|35
|Running
|0
|6
|10
|88
|Matt Crafton (P)
|Ford
|150
|48
|Running
|0
|7
|32
|18
|Harrison Burton #
|Toyota
|150
|36
|Running
|0
|8
|11
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|Ford
|150
|31
|Running
|5
|9
|14
|45
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Chevrolet
|150
|35
|Running
|0
|10
|12
|24
|Brett Moffitt (P)
|Chevrolet
|150
|35
|Running
|0
2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings
After Race 22: Phoenix
|Rank
|Driver
|Starts
|G/L
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Stewart Friesen (P)
|22
|1
|4000
|0
|0
|2
|3
|14
|2
|Ross Chastain (P)
|22
|1
|4000
|0
|0
|3
|7
|16
|3
|Brett Moffitt (P)
|22
|-2
|4000
|0
|0
|4
|5
|34
|4
|Matt Crafton (P)
|22
|1
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11