GOTS: Crafton wins 3rd championship…without winning a race all year

(MRN) Matt Crafton captured his third NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship with a second-place finish in Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Crafton finished 1.6 seconds behind race winner Austin Hill to tie Jack Sprague for second all-time in Truck Series titles.

“We didn’t win the battle but we won the war on this deal,” Crafton said. “It was such a sweet deal to put this Menards Ford F-150 in Victory Lane. I know it’s Ford’s last time here in championship weekend and it’s nothing sweeter than getting the championship and giving it to Ford and everyone that’s work so hard here.

“It’s awesome one step closer to the great Truck Series guy Ron Hornaday (has four championships). Next year maybe we can get number four.”

Crafton took the championship without winning a race during the 2019 campaign.

Hill, who was eliminated from championship contention last weekend at ISM Raceway, scored his fourth win of the season, and of his career, after leading 56 laps.

“I’m excited for the win, but at the same time it stings a little bit because I know if we would have been a little better in the Round of 6, we could be celebrating a win and a championship,” Hill said.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 5 16 Austin Hill Toyota 134 60 Running 56 2 9 88 Matt Crafton (P) Ford 134 35 Running 9 3 2 51 Christian Eckes Toyota 134 40 Running 26 4 3 45 Ross Chastain (P) Chevrolet 134 33 Running 36 5 4 24 Brett Moffitt (P) Chevrolet 134 32 Running 3 6 6 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 134 35 Running 0 7 7 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 134 37 Running 0 8 11 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 134 29 Running 0 9 12 2 Sheldon Creed # Chevrolet 134 34 Running 0 10 27 75 Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 134 31 Running 0