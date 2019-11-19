Glenda Sue Howell, age 50, of Harriman, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. She was born February 28, 1969 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. Her grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She loved them tall very much. Glenda Sue enjoyed going for walks, working crossword puzzles and also baking for her family. Preceded in death by her father, James Brown; step-father, Jimmy Mitchell.
SURVIVORS
Loving Husband Charles “Chuck” Howell of Harriman
Daughters Tonya Utter & husband, Thomas of Harriman
Jennifer Ward & husband, Donald of Spring of Kingston City
Susan Howell & fiancée, Nate Wilson of Kingston
Ashley Howell of Kingston
Mother Clara Mitchell of Rockwood
Brothers Bruce Brown & Rettie Moore of Rockwood
Tony Brown & wife, Stacey of Harriman
Cotton Brown of Rockwood
Sister Sandy Hill & husband, Scottie of Rockwood
Grandchildren Blake Ryans, Kylee Ryans, Chloe Howell, Jennifer Brooklyn Utter,
Donald Ward, Waylon Ward, Makinley Howell and Colton Howell
Father-in-law William Howell of Harriman
Mother-in-law Ida Lumbard of Harriman
Brothers-in-law Wayne Howell & wife, Becky of Kingston
Stevie Howell & wife, Carol of Oak Ridge
Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
Memorial service will be held 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Harriman Pentecostal Lighthouse Church with Pastor Harlon McBride officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.