Glenda Sue Howell, age 50, of Harriman, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. She was born February 28, 1969 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. Her grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She loved them tall very much. Glenda Sue enjoyed going for walks, working crossword puzzles and also baking for her family. Preceded in death by her father, James Brown; step-father, Jimmy Mitchell.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband Charles “Chuck” Howell of Harriman

Daughters Tonya Utter & husband, Thomas of Harriman

Jennifer Ward & husband, Donald of Spring of Kingston City

Susan Howell & fiancée, Nate Wilson of Kingston

Ashley Howell of Kingston

Mother Clara Mitchell of Rockwood

Brothers Bruce Brown & Rettie Moore of Rockwood

Tony Brown & wife, Stacey of Harriman

Cotton Brown of Rockwood

Sister Sandy Hill & husband, Scottie of Rockwood

Grandchildren Blake Ryans, Kylee Ryans, Chloe Howell, Jennifer Brooklyn Utter,

Donald Ward, Waylon Ward, Makinley Howell and Colton Howell

Father-in-law William Howell of Harriman

Mother-in-law Ida Lumbard of Harriman

Brothers-in-law Wayne Howell & wife, Becky of Kingston

Stevie Howell & wife, Carol of Oak Ridge

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Memorial service will be held 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Harriman Pentecostal Lighthouse Church with Pastor Harlon McBride officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.