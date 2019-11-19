Geraldine Speering Miller, 85

Geraldine Speering Miller, Age 85, died November 13, 2019 in the house where she had lived 54 years. She is survived by husband James K. Miller, two sons Daniel Miller and Allen Miller, Allen’s wife Julia, and granddaughter Caroline Miller. She was proceeded in death by parents Harry Speering and Effie Adams Speering, and brother Robin Speering.

Geraldine was born and grew up in Athens, GA where she attended Athens public schools and worked in the family business, Speering Printing Company. She then attended Bessie Tift College at Forsyth, GA where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. After graduating, she briefly attended the University of Georgia at Athens where she studied chemistry, art, and music.

Geraldine was then hired by the Dairy Department of the University of Georgia where she worked as a laboratory technician for Dr. Jack Miller, no relation to her future husband. She met James Miller when he began working on his graduate degree in Animal Nutrition under Jack Miller’s direction. They were married in 1960 and built their first home for which she designed the floor plan in Watkinsville, GA.

Upon completion of James’ graduate degree, they moved to Tennessee where he was employed first for 20 years at the UT-AEC Agricultural Research laboratory at Oak Ridge, then for 18 years at the University of Tennessee Animal Science Department in Knoxville. Geraldine briefly taught school at Shinliver Elementary School. They again built a house of her design in Anderson County where she lived the rest of her life. There she raised two sons, canned or froze corn, tomatoes, okra, butter beans and green beans, taught night classes in art at Anderson County Vocational School, and started a commercial printing business to reproduce her paintings, which number more than 100.

The family will receive friends at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 3-5pm with a memorial service to follow at 5pm with Dr. Wade Bibb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial gifts to First Baptist Church of Clinton or to your chosen charity.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.