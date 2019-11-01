Home / Trading Time Classifieds / Garage Sale on Eagle Bend Nov. 8 & 9

Jim Harris Trading Time Classifieds

There will be a Garage Sale at 905 Eagle Bend Road in Clinton on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th, from 8 am to 3 pm each day.

They will have decorative pictures, mirrors, a Noah’s Ark picture with a clock and an ark with animals. In addition, they have a large selection of women’s books, including religious fiction, small tables, kids’ clothing, toys and movies. There will also be several sizes of women’s clothing, glassware and other household items, plus too many other things to mention. Everything is priced to go, so make an offer. For more information or directions, call 865-457-5032.

