Frigid temps hamper firefighters in Clinton

Tuesday night, the Clinton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Brandawyne Drive.

The blaze was reported at around 8 pm and Fire Chief Archie Brummitt said this morning that about 75 percent of the house suffered damage in the fire, adding that efforts to combat the flames were hampered by the frigid weather conditions.

No injuries were reported, and while the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, investigators are considering the possibility it may have started in the fireplace.