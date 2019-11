Everyone is welcome at the Freeway Church of God’s Fall Festival Benefit Fair on Saturday, November 9th, from 9 am to 5 pm.

The event will be held at the church, located at 3282 Hinds Creek Road in Heiskell, and all proceeds will benefit the church’s food pantry.

Craft, Christmas and baked good vendors will arrive at 8 am, plus there will be lunch available for purchase, flea market items for sale, a bounce house, face-painting and other children’s activities, plus much more.