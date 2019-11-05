Free Dentistry Day coming to Dental Care of Powell

On Saturday, November 16th, Dental Care of Powell will host AMVET’s 2nd annual Free Dental Day, providing free dental services to military veterans, active duty members of the military, their spouses and children up to 18 years old.

The event will run from 8 am to 3 pm, with line cut-off at 3:00.

Those eligible will receive one free extraction, filling or cleaning. The offer is limited to one extraction or one filling and will be offered in a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will need to present their Veteran ID, their driver’s license with a Veterans Stamp, or their DD214.

Dental Care of Powell is located at 574 East Emory Road in Powell (37849).

In addition to their dentists, Dyron Holt and Set Smith, other participating practices and doctors will include Eric Larson from Secret City Dental Care, as well as Alivia Shasteen and Tessa Johnson from Halls Crossroads Dental Care.

For more information, visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org, or call 865-859-9553.