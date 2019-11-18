Fire destroys mobile home Saturday

A fire destroyed a mobile home on Island Ford Road in Rocky Top on Saturday afternoon, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Kory Blevins responded to the call of a fire at around 5:30 pm Saturday, arriving at abouth the same time as firefighters from the Medford Volunteer Fire Department. The deputy’s report indicates that flames and smoke were visible coming from the structure. The homeowner and her daughter told Blevins that they had left the house at around 4:45 pm, and when they returned home less than an hour later, it was on fire. The homeowner said that due to its age and its estimated value, she did not have insurance.

Firefighters indicated that the fire was likely accidental in nature.