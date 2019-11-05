Home / Featured / Final AP high school football polls released

Final AP high school football polls released

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

The final high school football polls for the 2019 regular season were released on Monday, and several teams from this area have finished the season ranked.

In Class 4A, the Anderson County Mavericks ended their season with a 9-1 record and a number-three ranking in the state. AC did receive one first-place vote in this week’s poll. The Mavericks open up the postseason Friday night at 7:00 when they host the Grainger Grizzlies on WQLA, with our broadcast beginning at 6:45 pm.

In Class 5A, undefeated Region 3 champ Powell ended up at #2 for the season, while Region 3 runners-up West came in at #4. Central fell a few more spots to #9 and South-Doyle rounded out the top 10 at #10.

In Class 6A, Maryville finished ranked second in the state, while Meigs County placed at #3 in the Class 2A poll.

In Class 3A, Alcoa unsurprisingly finished its season ranked number one, with Loudon moving up a spot to #3 and Gatlinburg-Pittman ended its regular season ranked ninth.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #5 heading into the postseason, while Oliver Springs moved up one spot to finish at #7, and Coalfield wrapped up its year at #9.

High School Football Playoffs Round One (All games kick off at 7 pm, local time)

4A: Grainger at Anderson County (WQLA, 6:45 pm)…Howard at Greeneville…East Ridge at Elizabethton…Sullivan South at East Hamilton.

5A: Lenoir City at Powell…Fulton at Rhea County…Walker Valley at West…Oak Ridge at Soddy-Daisy…Cherokee at South-Doyle…Halls at Daniel Boone…David Crockett at Central…Gibbs at Tennessee High.

6A: Science Hill at Maryville…Bradley Central at Farragut…Bearden at McMinn County…William Blount at Dobyns-Bennett.

1A: Harriman at Cloudland…Jellico at Oliver Springs…Coalfield at Hancock County…Unaka at Greenback.

2A: Cumberland Gap at Hampton…Sullivan North at Oneida…Rockwood at South Greene…Happy Valley at Meigs County.

3A: Kingston at Chuckey-Doak…Johnson County at Austin-East…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Unicoi County…West Greene at Alcoa…York Institute at Loudon…Sweetwater at Smith County.

For more, including brackets, rosters and ticket information, visit https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP: Prescribed burns in Cades Cove

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.