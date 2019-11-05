Final AP high school football polls released

The final high school football polls for the 2019 regular season were released on Monday, and several teams from this area have finished the season ranked.

In Class 4A, the Anderson County Mavericks ended their season with a 9-1 record and a number-three ranking in the state. AC did receive one first-place vote in this week’s poll. The Mavericks open up the postseason Friday night at 7:00 when they host the Grainger Grizzlies on WQLA, with our broadcast beginning at 6:45 pm.

In Class 5A, undefeated Region 3 champ Powell ended up at #2 for the season, while Region 3 runners-up West came in at #4. Central fell a few more spots to #9 and South-Doyle rounded out the top 10 at #10.

In Class 6A, Maryville finished ranked second in the state, while Meigs County placed at #3 in the Class 2A poll.

In Class 3A, Alcoa unsurprisingly finished its season ranked number one, with Loudon moving up a spot to #3 and Gatlinburg-Pittman ended its regular season ranked ninth.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #5 heading into the postseason, while Oliver Springs moved up one spot to finish at #7, and Coalfield wrapped up its year at #9.

High School Football Playoffs Round One (All games kick off at 7 pm, local time)

4A: Grainger at Anderson County (WQLA, 6:45 pm)…Howard at Greeneville…East Ridge at Elizabethton…Sullivan South at East Hamilton.

5A: Lenoir City at Powell…Fulton at Rhea County…Walker Valley at West…Oak Ridge at Soddy-Daisy…Cherokee at South-Doyle…Halls at Daniel Boone…David Crockett at Central…Gibbs at Tennessee High.

6A: Science Hill at Maryville…Bradley Central at Farragut…Bearden at McMinn County…William Blount at Dobyns-Bennett.

1A: Harriman at Cloudland…Jellico at Oliver Springs…Coalfield at Hancock County…Unaka at Greenback.

2A: Cumberland Gap at Hampton…Sullivan North at Oneida…Rockwood at South Greene…Happy Valley at Meigs County.

3A: Kingston at Chuckey-Doak…Johnson County at Austin-East…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Unicoi County…West Greene at Alcoa…York Institute at Loudon…Sweetwater at Smith County.

For more, including brackets, rosters and ticket information, visit https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/