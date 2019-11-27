FBI seeking ATM bandit

The Knoxville office of the FBI is asking for the public’s help as investigators search for a suspect accused of stealing from one ATM in Luttrell, amd trying to steal money from an ATM in Oak Ridge.

According to the FBI, the suspect vandalized, and broke into, an ATM at the Commercial Bank in Luttrell on August 10. The suspect, possibly aided by an accomplice, made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The same suspect is also accused of trying to steal money from an ATM at the Tennessee Bank in Oak Ridge. The FBI said that machine was damaged, but no money was taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call FBI Knoxville at 865-544-0751.