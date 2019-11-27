Home / Featured / FBI seeking ATM bandit

FBI seeking ATM bandit

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Knoxville office of the FBI is asking for the public’s help as investigators search for a suspect accused of stealing from one ATM in Luttrell, amd trying to steal money from an ATM in Oak Ridge.

According to the FBI, the suspect vandalized, and broke into, an ATM at the Commercial Bank in Luttrell on August 10. The suspect, possibly aided by an accomplice, made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The same suspect is also accused of trying to steal money from an ATM at the Tennessee Bank in Oak Ridge. The FBI said that machine was damaged, but no money was taken. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call FBI Knoxville at 865-544-0751. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

