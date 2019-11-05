Home / Obituaries / Evelyn Maples Russell, age 93 of Powell

Evelyn Maples Russell, age 93 of Powell passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Maple Court Senior Living.  She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Heiskell.  She was born March 26, 1926 in Union County, Tennessee to the late Tate and Willie Smith.  In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, James “Buster” Maples, second husband, Bill Russell; son, Dwayne Maples.
She is survived by:
Daughter, Mildred “Millie” Phillips of Powell; granddaughter, Amy West Hall & husband Benny of Clinton; great grandsons, Alex West, Zach West, & Skyler West of Clinton; special friend, Mary Ann Benedetti of Knoxville
The family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Hospice and Maple Court Senior   Living for the loving care given to Evelyn.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow.  Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

