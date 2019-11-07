Ernest (Ernie) R. Austin, age 81, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born April 9, 1938 in Gastonia, North Carolina, and at the age of 18, he served his country proudly in the United States Army. Ernie was a dedicated member of Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church and was always an encouragement through his testimony and actions. He had worked as a Epidemiologist for CDC for 50 years before retiring, also later working 10 years at Knox County Health Department, where he retired for the second time, approximately 3 years ago. Ernie loved going to yard sales, working crossword puzzles and going out to eat. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Ross Austin & Leilia Wells Austin; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Faye & E.J. Cline.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife Carolyn Cline Austin of Kingston

Children Alan & Dwight Austin, Erin & Scott Cody, Tim & Kim Clark,

Jeff Clark & Missy Scott, Shawn & Sue Clark, Angie & Don Powers

Grandchildren Jessica & David Choate, Kayla & Eddie Irizarry, Emilye & Brett Gage

Sam & Lily Clark, Jonathan, Jacob Clark, Caleb, Eli, and Noah Powers

Great-grandchildren Eyan, Hailey, Gage, Kinsley Choate, Monica, Elias, Easton, Ezehias,

Baby Irizarry, and Baby Gage

Brother-in-law Kenny & Joyce Cline

A host of extended family and church friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, with Rev. Yogi White & Rev. Don Powers officiating. The church is located at 396 Harvey Road, Kingston, TN 37763. He will be laid to rest 12:00 pm, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.