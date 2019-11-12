Early-morning pursuit sends two to jail

Early Saturday morning, Anderson County Sheriff’s dpeuties arrested two people following a vehicle pursuit in Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs.

Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins reported that he had been on patrol in the area around Melton Lake Drive when he spotted a vehicle matchuing the description of one that had fled from law enforcement in late October. He also dtermined that the license plate on the Ford Crown Victoria belonged to another vehicle, so he activated his lights and pulled the car over. The driver stopped in front of Elza Gate Park, but fled at a high rate of speed when the deputy got out of his patrol car and approached the Crown Vic.

Perkins gave chase as the car headed toward Clinton on Oak Ridge Highway, and watched as the Crown Victoria sweved around another car waiting to turn on to Oliver Springs Highway at the light and barreled toward Oliver Springs. A rolling roadblock brought the pursuit to an end and both the driver and passenger were quickly taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Samson Prater of Clinton, and he was charged with evading arrest, possession of drug parapherlnalia and reckless driving. He also picked up several traffic citations, including improper passing, failure to obey a traffic signal, not having proof of insurance, a registration violatiion and failure to exercise due care.

His passenger was identified as 29-year-old Marissa McCormick, and she was found to have a warrant for her arrest in Anderson County. She, too, was taken to the Anderson County Jail.