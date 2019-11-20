Dragons, Lady Dragons roll on opening night

The best time of the year is upon us. No, I’m not talking about Thanksgiving, I am talking about high school basketball season, which tipped off in Tennessee on Tuesday night.

The Clinton Lady Dragons wasted no time in serving notice that they will be a quality team by dismantling Jellico 80-22 last night in Jellico. Clinton led 40-5 at halftime and cruised behind 22 points from Sarah Burton and 16 from jasmine “Jazz” Moore.

In the nightcap, the Dragons had a little tougher go of it, leading their hosts by just six points at halftime, but blew the game open after halftime, winning 93-72. Only five Dragons scored, but all of them hit for double figures, led by Jackson Garner’s 26 points and Evan Winchester’s 21.

Both Clinton squads head to William Blount High School Saturday for the Governors’ annual Thanksgiving tournament. The Lady Dragons will play William Blount at noon, followed by the Clinton boys against the Governors, then Clinton’s girls tangle with Walker Valley, followed by the Dragons and Walker Valley.

Elsewhere, Loudon’s girls knocked off Anderson County, 48-28, but the Maverick boys paid the Redskins back in game two, winning 72-41.

The Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats played a stand-alone game against Meigs County and opened the season with a 51-42 win at home.

The Oneida girls edged Campbell County 55-53, and the Indians completed the sweep by taking the boys’ game 59-55.

Rockwood’s girls downed Knox Christian, 37-34; Union County’s girls played twice and won twice, beating Greenback, 64-43, and Sunbright, 54-44, while Sunbright’s girls beat Greenback 66-47.

The McMinn Central girls knocked off Midway 36-31, while the boys defeated Midway 75-51; Coalfield’s girls opened with a win at Lenoir City, 44-38, but the Yellow Jacket boys fell to Lenoir City 66-53.

Oakdale’s girls were blown out at Sale Creek by the score of 61-18, but Oakdale’s boys beat Sale Creek, 62-47.

The Tellico Plains boys downed Oliver Springs 52-33.