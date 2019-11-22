Home / Community Bulletin Board / CRCTU offers Intermediate Fly Tying course

CRCTU offers Intermediate Fly Tying course

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 5 Views

(CRCTU press release) The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering an Intermediate Fly Tying class this winter, designed for anglers who have some fly tying knowledge and would like to expand their techniques. This course is expected to fill up fast, and it’s a great Christmas gift. 

Guided one-on-one by experienced instructors, students will learn to tie nine different patterns for a total of 54 flies. Techniques taught will include tying fiber dubbing loops, spinning deer hair and tying extended foam bodies. Instructors demonstrating for the class will include Clayton Gist, who created the illustrated intermediate manual that will be provided to each student. 

The cost of $125 includes the manual and all tying materials; students will need to bring their own vises and tying tools. Class proceeds benefit the Clinch River Chapter’s conservation and youth education projects. 

The course is limited to a maximum of 10 students. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris, on six Saturdays: Jan. 18 and 25, and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 (Feb. 29 is scheduled as a snow day). To register, call Dave Harrell at (865) 803-4541.

For anyone who’d like to see trout flies tied, the chapter plans fly tying demonstrations for its Jan. 9 meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Francis Church. 

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton to light Christmas Tree Dec. 6th

The city of Clinton has announced that the 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.