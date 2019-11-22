CRCTU offers Intermediate Fly Tying course

(CRCTU press release) The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering an Intermediate Fly Tying class this winter, designed for anglers who have some fly tying knowledge and would like to expand their techniques. This course is expected to fill up fast, and it’s a great Christmas gift.

Guided one-on-one by experienced instructors, students will learn to tie nine different patterns for a total of 54 flies. Techniques taught will include tying fiber dubbing loops, spinning deer hair and tying extended foam bodies. Instructors demonstrating for the class will include Clayton Gist, who created the illustrated intermediate manual that will be provided to each student.

The cost of $125 includes the manual and all tying materials; students will need to bring their own vises and tying tools. Class proceeds benefit the Clinch River Chapter’s conservation and youth education projects.

The course is limited to a maximum of 10 students. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris, on six Saturdays: Jan. 18 and 25, and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 (Feb. 29 is scheduled as a snow day). To register, call Dave Harrell at (865) 803-4541.

For anyone who’d like to see trout flies tied, the chapter plans fly tying demonstrations for its Jan. 9 meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Francis Church.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.