CPD seeks info on robbery suspect

The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed the Rocky Top Market on Seivers Boulevard near I-75 on Thursday night.

Clinton Police say that the robbery was reported at around 11:20 pm Thursday, and that the store clerk described the man as a white male in his mid-30s, about five feet-eight inches tall, with a full beard. At the time of the robbery, he was said to be wearing a cream-colored coat and a white beanie.

The clerk, who was not injured, told officers that the man had fled the gas station in a light-blue, single-cab Chevy truck towing a trailer with a fence-style railing, headed toward Andersonville.

If you have any information about the robbery, the suspect or the vehicle, contact Clinton Police Detective Jon Wilson by phone at 865-457-3112.

