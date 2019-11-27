Home / Featured / CPD officer honored for meritorious conduct
Officer Kris Miville, left, CPD Chief Vaughn Becker (CPD photo)

CPD officer honored for meritorious conduct

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Clinton Police Officer Kris Miville was recently awarded a special Meritorious Conduct Medal.  Police Chief Vaughn Becker presented a certificate and uniform medal during Monday’s meeting of the City Council.  Chief Becker said in a press release posted to the department’s Facebook page, that, “I wanted to recognize Kris for his bravery and unselfish acts.”
On October 11th, Officer Miville was off-duty and visiting a park in Knoxville with his family. His attention was drawn to a disturbance between two men nearby, which turned violent when one of the men pulled a knife and began stabbing the other man. Officer Miville quickly responded, identifying himself as a police officer. He was able to disarm the suspect and began first aid on the victim.

The victim was described as being in very serious condition and had suffered life-threatening injuries. Because he received aid in a timely manner, though, he is expected to recover.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged by Knoxville Police with attempted murder.

