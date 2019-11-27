CPD officer honored for meritorious conduct

Clinton Police Officer Kris Miville was recently awarded a special Meritorious Conduct Medal. Police Chief Vaughn Becker presented a certificate and uniform medal during Monday’s meeting of the City Council. Chief Becker said in a press release posted to the department’s Facebook page, that, “I wanted to recognize Kris for his bravery and unselfish acts.”

On October 11th, Officer Miville was off-duty and visiting a park in Knoxville with his family. His attention was drawn to a disturbance between two men nearby, which turned violent when one of the men pulled a knife and began stabbing the other man. Officer Miville quickly responded, identifying himself as a police officer. He was able to disarm the suspect and began first aid on the victim.

The victim was described as being in very serious condition and had suffered life-threatening injuries. Because he received aid in a timely manner, though, he is expected to recover.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged by Knoxville Police with attempted murder.