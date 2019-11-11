Community Thanksgiving Dinner in OR

Everyone is invited to a free community Thanksgiving Dinner in Oak Ridge on Thursday, November 28th.

The dinner is scheduled from 11 am to 2 p.m on Thanksgiving, at the Historic Grove Theater, which is located at 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge. Reservations are not required.

Organizers of this event will not be making deliveries. However, people who are aware of specific needs in the community can either bring guests to the dinner, or pick up and deliver meals to others who may be unable to travel.

Those interested in attending, volunteering, or donating food or funds can find more information at www.OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving.com or on the Facebook page of the same name. Questions can also be sent to OakRidgeCommunityThanksgiving@gmail.com or people can call or text (865) 384-5683.