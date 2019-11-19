Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Second Baptist

Second Baptist Church of Clinton is holding a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28th, from 11 am to 1 pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy turkey and all the trimmings Thanksgiving Day at Second Baptist Church in Clinton.
