Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Second Baptist

Thursday, November 28th

Second Baptist Church of Clinton is holding a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28th, from 11 am to 1 pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy turkey and all the trimmings Thanksgiving Day at Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

