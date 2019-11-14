Clothing giveaway at Freedom Crossing Church

Freedom Crossing Church at 497 Mountain Road in Clinton is holding a clothing giveaway until 6 pm Thursday (11/14) and from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday, November 15th. If you are need of some clothing as we head into the late fall and early winter season, stop by Freedom Crossing Church today or tomorrow!
