The city of Clinton has announced that the 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, December 6th, from 5 to 8 pm, at the Clinton Community Center.

Free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided by Timely Topics, and this year, for just $5, you will get a chance to taste, and then vote on, the “Best Chili in the City.” Proceeds from that chili contest will benefit the United way of Anderson County.