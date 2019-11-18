Clinton 12 member Robert Thacker passes

Robert Thacker, one of the Clinton 12, passed away earlier this month in Michigan.

Over the weekend, Marilyn Hayden, director of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum, announced that Mr. Thacker passed away on November 6th at the age of 80.

He was one of the 12 black students who desgregated Clinton High School in 1956, all of whom are memorialized with bronze statues in front of the Museum on School Street. After high school Robert enlisted in the army and served two years with an honorable discharge. He was employed by Ford Motor Company before becoming an entrepreneur in the asphalt trucking industry, according to his obituary.

Mr. Thacker was honored earlier this year, along with the other living members of the Clinton 12, with a commemorative walk and recognition ceremony on the 63rd anniversary of their walk into the history books. In October, during the Equal Opportunity Awards Gala, the students were also honored for their role in the civil rights movement.

Mr. Thacker was laid to rest last week at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Michigan.