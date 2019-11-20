CHS Volleyball raises $1200 for Komen Foundation

The Clinton High School Volleyball team recently presented a check to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in the amount of $1,200 from funds they raised at their 11th Annual Pink Night, which was held last month. Since starting the annual event, the volleyball team has raised over $11,000 for breast cancer awareness and research.
