Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS Volleyball raises $1200 for Komen Foundation

CHS Volleyball raises $1200 for Komen Foundation

Jim Harris 3 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 49 Views

The Clinton High School Volleyball team recently presented a check to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in the amount of $1,200 from funds they raised at their 11th Annual Pink Night, which was held last month. Since starting the annual event, the volleyball team has raised over $11,000 for breast cancer awareness and research.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

List of community Thanksgiving events growing

With Thanksgiving next week, we here at WYSH want to make sure that everyone, no …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.