CHS Baseball to host Movie Night Friday, Alumni Game Saturday

Clinton High School has a new baseball coach, and even before a single pitch is thrown, Coach Rob Stacy is certainly working to increase the profile of the Diamond Dragons.

This Friday, November 15th, the community is invited to CHS Baseball’s first “Movie on the Field” at the baseball field at Jaycee Park. They will show the classic baseball movie “The Sandlot” right there on the field.

The event is free and the gates will open at 6 pm, with bounce houses for the kids, player and coach introductions at 6:30 pm and the movie itself beginning at 7 pm.

No outside food or drinks will be permitted but concessions like popcorn, hot dogs, candy, drinks and hot cocoa will all be sold at the concession stand.

Then, on Saturday, November 16th, Coach Stacy is inviting all former CHS players to take part in a Dragon Alumni Baseball Game. Any former Clinton baseball player is encouraged to come out and be part of the game, which will begin at around 11:15 am Saturday at the Clinton Baseball Field. All players will need to be at the stadium by 10:30 am to get in some batting practice and limber up those muscles before the first pitch.

A chili dinner will be served immediately following the game.

Admission and parking are free and the game is open to the public, so come out and support some of your favoritie former Diamond Dragons.

If you have any questions, call Coach Rob Stacy at 423-963-0303, or email him at rstacy@acs.ac.