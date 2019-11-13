Home / Community Bulletin Board / Christmas (Parade) season quickly approaching

Jim Harris

We have told you in the past couple of weeks about the annual Christmas parades in Clinton and Oak Ridge, and today we can add some information about the annual Rocky Top Christmas Parade.

The Rocky Top Parade will be held on Friday, December 6th at 7 pm and shares a theme with the Clinton parade this year of “A Small Town Christmas.” Registration for the Rocky Top parade will be held that evening from 5 to 6:45 pm. For more information about registering for the parade, visit www.rockytoptnchamber.com

The Clinton Christmas Parade will be held the following night, Saturday, December 7th, at 6:00 pm. The registration deadline is Monday, December 2nd. Registration information can be found online at www.andersoncountychamber.or,g or by calling the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at 865-457-2559. 
The Oak Ridge Parade will be held on Saturday,

December 14th at 6:00 pm. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”. More information about the parade and registration can be found at www.oakridgechamber.org

