October 26, 2019

Charles “Scot” Dunlap, age 49, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 26, 2019.
Scot loved music, being in nature and helping others.  He was a talented bass guitar player, songwriter, and member of several bands.  He will be remembered for his huge heart and many volunteer activities, especially those using his musical talents for fundraising to help children.
A graduate of Clinton Senior High School, Roane State Community College, and Pellissippi State Community College, Scot was a gifted cartographer and worked for SAIC in Oak Ridge for seventeen years.  Most recently, he was proprietor of Geospatial Data Design Consultants.
Scot was preceded in death by his father, Charles Curtis Dunlap.   He is survived by his mother, Barbara Turner Taylor; sister, Carly Taylor Bowles; and a large, loving extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

