Chad Douglas Rhyne, age 42 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.  Chad graduated from Powell High School in 1995 and was an avid dog lover.  Chad was preceded by his father, Duane Rhyne.

He leaves behind his mother, Carole Rhyne; sister, Heather Helton; nephews, Drew and Jake Helton; grandmother, Marvell Webber; many aunts and uncles and family; his close friends, Kelly Pitts, Brian Hunter, Calvin Key, Will Jagels, Nathan Cole, Jessica Ritter and many more friends.

The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with J.W. Neal officiating.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN  37717.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

