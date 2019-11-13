CCSO: Third suspect arrested in thefts

Following up on the recovery of a large amount of stolen goods in Campbell County last week, a third suspect in the investigation was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft on Tuesday.

55-year-old Monica Muse, the wife of fellow suspect John Muse, Sr. and the mother of the other, John Muse, Jr., turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon, three days after her husband and son were taken into custody.

The three are facing a slew of theft charges after last week’s discovery in two locations of what law enforcement officials described as“one of the largest caches of stolen property in recent history in Campbell County.” Officials say that some of the recovered items include dozens of guns, indoor and outdoor power tools, appliances, expensive patio furniture and a huge amount of new clothing.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that if you believe that any of these items may belong to you to contact their office at (423) 562-7446 to find out how to begin that process.