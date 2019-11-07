CCSO seeks woman on warrants

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Wednesday asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation.

Several warrants have been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Brittany Jeanette Brown, who is described as a white female, around five feet six inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you’ve seen Brown or know of her possible whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Sergeant Ken Daugherty with the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-8095.