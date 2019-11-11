CCSO recovers ‘massive’ amount of stolen goods

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a “massive” amount of stolen property was located at two separate locations on Thursday as part of a theft investigation.

In a press release, the CCSO says that its detectives began investigating the theft of several firearms from a home earlier this month, and that probe resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a storage facility in LaFollette on Thursday. Inside, detectives located a large amount of stolen property as well as information that led them to a home on East Woodland Court. Assisted by members of the Sheriff’s SWAT Team and LaFollette police officers, investigators raided that home and recovered even more items. Authorities called the discovery one of the “largest caches of stolen property in recent history in Campbell County,” and added that it will take a few days to complete an inventory of the recovered property. Once that inventory is complete, authorities are expected to release information about how theft victims may be able to reclaim their property.

Two individuals, according to the CCSO, have been charged in the investigation, although their names were not immediately released, and a third individual is also being sought by law enforcement.

Officials say that some of the recovered items include dozens of guns, indoor and outdoor power tools, appliances, expensive patio furniture and a huge amount of new clothing.

When more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.