CCSO executes narcotics warrant

A LaFollette man was arrested Friday following a drug raid at his home and business, as well as a two-hour long manhunt, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Friday morning, investigators with the CCSO, as well as members of the Sheriff’s SWAT team, went to a location on Old Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette described as both the home and business of 35-year-old Joe Ted Kitts, to serve a narcotics search warrant after investigators had made several purchases of meth from the location over the past month or so.

When SWAT attempted to gain entry, they found that Kitts had barricaded the front door in order to escape out the back. A search for Kitts began immediately, and we found about two hours later in the West Walden Street area of LaFollette by Campbell County Deputy Corporal Travis Bostic and his K9 partner, Santo, and taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Campbell County Jail on an outstanding warrant as well as a charge of evading arrest. Further charges are likely, as the investigation is ongoing. Investigators reported finding large quantities of narcotics evidence at the location.