Bulletin: Norris water rates may increase

Water rates in Norris may be going up, according to the Norris Bulletin, after the City Council approved a 26-percent rate increase on first reading last month.

The Bulletin reports that the recommendation came from the city’s Water Commission and that the $97,000 in projected revenue from the rate increase would pay for the hiring of an additional qualified operator for the city’s water plant and to provide what officials called a contingency plan for future unplanned emergencies. The proposed rate increase would cost the average residential customer around $3 extra per month.

The Council passed the ordinance unanimously on first reading, and a public hearing will be held before the second and final vote occurs. That public hearing is slated for Monday, December 9th as 6:30 pm, prior to the regular monthly meeting of the City Council.