Brittany Lynn Carroll Poore, 20, of Rocky Top

Brittany Lynn Carroll Poore age 20 passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home in Rocky Top, TN. Brittany was born in Oak Ridge, TN on November 25, 1998 to Robin Lynn Carroll and Amanda Renee McGhee Carroll.

Brittany enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, loved being outdoors, she was a people person and enjoyed attending concerts. Brittany’s favorite colors were pink and purple.

Brittany is preceded in death by her grandpa, Darrell McGhee and special friend Danny Sharp.

In addition to her parents, Brittany is survived by her husband, Mason Poore; son, Kaiden Carroll; grandmas, Sarah Carroll and Betty McGhee; grandpa Luster Carroll; Dad’s fiancé Tammy York; uncles, Jason McGhee and Dustin McGhee and family, Dewayne Bunch and Tim Vowell and family; brothers and sisters, Chris, Jacob, Bethany, Kaitlyn, Kaleb, Ally, Kiera and Haley Carroll; stepbrothers, Frank, Chansler, Noah and Charlie York; special friends, Samuel, Kayla, Miranda, Noah and Sarah; many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Poore and Carroll family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM until time of funeral service at 8:00 PM, with Bro. Larry Thorton officiating.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2PM at the Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

When our skies light up the morning after, it is nothing more than your beautiful smile, your beauty will forever shine, your heart will forever beat with us.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements of Brittany Carroll Poore.