Breastfeeding support group to meet Nov. 21

On Thursday, November 21st, the Anderson County Health Department will be holding a Breastfeeding Support Group for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

The group will meet at Second Baptist Church of Clinton in the Crown Room, located at 777 Public Safety Lane in Clinton, on the 21st at 3:30 pm. Enter through the entrance on the left side.

Older siblings are welcome and activities will be provided for them, plus there will be light refreshments for all, as well as mother-to-mother support and breastfeeding discussion.

The event is being sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Breastfeeding Hotline, which can be reached by calling 1-855-4BFMOMS.

