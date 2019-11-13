Home / Breaking News / Breaking: McKamey resigns after 3 seasons at CHS

Breaking: McKamey resigns after 3 seasons at CHS

1 min ago

This is a developing story.
Wednesday, Clinton High School football coach Randy McKamey announced his resignation after three years at the helm of his alma mater.

The Dragons were 8-23 in McKamey’s tenure, which began in 2017 amid much fanfare, qualifying for the 5A playoffs in 2018. However, Clinton failed to build on that success in 2019, finishing with a disappointing 2-8 mark.


In his resignation letter (which you can see below), McKamey pointed to the positive things that happened on his watch such as an increase in fundraising and community support, capital improvements (specifically the Hollingsworth Sportsplex) and academic improvements among his players, but also writes that “unfortunately the wins did not come along with the other positives.”

CHS Athletic Director Brad Collette told WYSH this afternoon that a search for McKamey’s successor will begin immediately and that Assistant Coaches Justin Ellis and Dakota Summers will serve as interim head coaches to guide the team through the offseason.
COACH MCKAMEY’S RESIGNATION LETTER

