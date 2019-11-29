Home / Obituaries / Baby Grayson Heath Lafomboise

Baby Grayson Heath Lafomboise

Baby Grayson Heath Lafomboise was born to Trinity Bean and Caleb Lafromboise on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Baby Grayson passed away on November 27, 2019 at the UT Medical Center, in Knoxville, TN.

Baby Grayson’s memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 6 until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements of Baby Grayson Heath Lafomboise.

