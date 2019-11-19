Home / Community Bulletin Board / Authors’ Roundtable Wednesday at OR Library

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Public Library will host an Authors’ Roundtable on Wednesday, November 20 from noon to 1 pm as part of the World Wise Wednesdays series of programs. 

The roundtable will bring together local authors who will share their stories on the book that altered their writing life.

The public is welcome and encouraged to participate in the discussion, and attendees can bring a brown bag lunch for the event, which will be held in the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium. Drinks and dessert will be provided. 

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library.

Additional information is available online at www.orpl.org or by calling (865) 425-3455.

