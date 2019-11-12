Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton, Anderson schools closed, other systems delayed by snow

Jim Harris 1 hour ago

UPDATE: Clinton City Schools will be closed Tuesday, November 12th due to road conditions brought about by the weather.

Due to inclement weather and worsening road conditions Anderson County Schools will be closed November 12th 2019. Central Office please follow inclement weather procedure.  #EveryStudentEveryDay

Due to the weather, several other school systems are delayed by two hours, including Campbell, Knox, Roane, and Union County schools, as well as the Morgan County schools and Morgan County Head Start.

Roane State Community College classes are also delayed by two hours.

