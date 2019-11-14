Anderson man pleads guilty to tax evasion charges

An Anderson County man pleaded guilty to tax evasion earlier this week, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Officials said James Lee Douglas evaded paying Tennessee sales tax by signing a false affidavit which said a vehicle would be titled in Montana.

“We want Tennesseans to know that individuals cannot evade sales tax by falsifying registration documents and failing to register vehicles as the law requires,” Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said in a press release, adding, “Tennessee citizens who engage in this type of behavior will be held accountable.”

Douglas was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $3,251.38.

(Tennessee Department of revenue press release) The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to James Lee Douglas pleading guilty Tuesday to one count of tax evasion. Douglas evaded paying Tennessee sales tax by signing a false affidavit, which said a vehicle would be titled in Montana.

“We want Tennesseans to know that individuals cannot evade sales tax by falsifying registration documents and failing to register vehicles as the law requires,” Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said. “Tennessee citizens who engage in this type of activity will be held accountable.”

Judge Scott Green accepted Douglas’ guilty plea. Judge Green ordered Douglas to two years’ probation and restitution of $3,251.38.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This plea underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2018 fiscal year, it collected $14.5 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.8 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.