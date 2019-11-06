Home / Obituaries / Alfred Cecil Russell, age 82 of Harriman

Alfred Cecil Russell, age 82 of Harriman

Alfred Cecil Russell, age 82 of Harriman, TN passed away, Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born June 28, 1937 in Anderson County, TN. He lived most of his life in this area.

He was a member, deacon and song leader for many years at Indian Creek Baptist Church. He served our country in the National Guard. Alfred enjoyed mechanic work, being involved in his church and spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by parents, Jessie and Janie Russell; by wife, Shirley Russell; by brother, Edward Russell; by grandson, Patrick Russell.

Mr. Russell is survived by his son, Jessie Russell; by grandchildren; by siblings, Wilma and Luther Massingale, Clifford and Bessie Russell, Daniel Russell and companion Debbie Pridy, Ronnie and Debrah Russell, Magdalene Moore and Rebecca and Ray Seiber, also by extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at Indian Creek Baptist Church with Bro.Tim Wilson and Bro. Mike Strickland officiating. Burial and graveside service will follow funeral service at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Russell family and invite you to share an online condolence at www.sharpfh.com

